The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with X-Terra Resources

·4 min read
In this article:
  • XTRRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ June 3, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with X-Terra Resources on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

X-Terra Resources (TSXV:XTT) diversifies into Lithium exploration

The Market Herald, Friday, June 3, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, June 3, 2022, Press release picture


X-Terra Resources (XTT) has acquired three claim blocks totaling over 10,000 hectares, known as the Triple Lithium Project. The project is located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Michael Ferreira and to learn more about X-Terra Resources, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors.

