U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.27
    -58.37 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,617.71
    -304.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,203.60
    -328.96 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.21
    -47.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.45
    -2.83 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6180
    +0.8460 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,977.70
    +93.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.59
    -17.06 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Avrupa, RevoluGROUP, and Vox

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VOX
  • AVU

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Avrupa, RevoluGROUP, and Vox on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Avrupa (TSXV:AVU) extends copper-zinc continuity at the Alvalade Project

Avrupa's (AVU) recent drilling at the Alvalade Project has extended mineral continuity. Robust copper-zinc mineralization at the project's Sesmarias Prospect now extends for over 400 m of strike length, open to the north and south and at depth. President and CEO Paul Kuhn spoke with Shoran Devi about the results.

For the full interview with Paul Kuhn and to learn more about Avrupa's news, click here.

RevoluGROUP Canada's (TSXV:REVO) RevoluPAY App surpasses 30,000 users

RevoluGROUP Canada has announced that its RevoluPAY App has more than 30,000 registered users. The company also announced a 3654 per cent increase in transactions. CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn more about RevoluGROUP's news, click here.

Vox (TSXV:VOX) provides development & exploration updates

Vox Royalty (VOX) has provided development and exploration updates from its royalty operating partners. Partners include ValOre Metals Corp., Genesis Minerals Limited, Norwest Minerals Limited, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., and Kalamazoo Resources Limited. CEO Kyle Floyd sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the updates.

For the full interview with Kyle Floyd and to learn more about Vox's updates, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696192/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Avrupa-RevoluGROUP-and-Vox

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Just Sank Markets. Here’s Why.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • Why SoFi Stock Fell 17% in March

    Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) dropped 17.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A strong earnings report wasn't enough to overcome the sell-off that hit growth stocks and bank stocks. Its losses were lower than expected by Wall Street, and SoFi's projections for the full year 2022 indicate that it expects to maintain this momentum.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Why Ford Stock Braked Hard Today

    After eking out only a tiny gain yesterday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell sharply on Tuesday, down 4.4% as of 1 p.m. ET. Ford reported vehicle sales for the U.S. market in March yesterday, you see, and the news was not good. Total sales for the month fell 25.6% year over year to 159,328, with retail sales (i.e., not fleet) falling even harder -- down 30.1%.

  • 3 Stocks With Huge Long-Term Potential

    Global crosscurrents, including the conflict in Ukraine, are creating near-term pressure on various commodities and materials. In this context, copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), steelmaker Nucor (NYSE: NUE), and U.S.-listed South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) are worth a closer look.