The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With X-Terra Resources, G2 Energy, and RooGold

·4 min read
In this article:
  • XTT
  • ROO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with X-Terra Resources, G2 Energy, and RooGold on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

X-Terra Resources (TSXV:XTT) provides update on the Grog project

X-Terra Resources (XTT) has provided an update on the recent geochemical sampling program carried out on the Grog project. The Grog project is located in Restigouche County, New Brunswick. Six remarkable gold-antimony-arsenic targets were identified in the Grog area. Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the findings.

For the full interview with Michael Ferreira and to learn more about X-Terra Resources' news, click here.

G2 Energy (CSE:GTOO) provides corporate update

G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO) has announced the results of its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders. The shareholders approved the change of the company's business from an energy issuer to an oil & gas issuer. The Chief Executive Officer of G2, Slawek Smulewicz sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Slawek Smulewicz and to learn more about G2 Energy's news, click here.

RooGold (CSE:ROO) signs land access agreements at top-ranked concessions

RooGold (ROO) has signed land access agreements at its Gold Belt and Gold Star properties. The top-ranked concessions cover numerous historic gold workings located adjacent to the Peel-Manning Suture Zone. CEO Carlos Espinosa spoke with Shoran Devi about forthcoming exploration and prospecting.

For the full interview with Carlos Espinosa and to learn more about RooGold's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695136/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-X-Terra-Resources-G2-Energy-and-RooGold

