U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.04
    +22.46 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,210.46
    +112.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,282.20
    +107.80 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.68
    +5.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -3.13 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.56 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    +0.0091 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0490 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0175 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4590
    -1.7180 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,474.35
    +303.25 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.87
    +0.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Eloro Resources, Prospera, Datametrex, Gamelancer Media, Infinity Stone Ventures and PreveCeutical Medical Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Eloro Resources, Prospera, Datametrex, Gamelancer Media, Infinity Stone Ventures and PreveCeutical Medical discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Eloro (TSXV:ELO) significantly expands holdings at the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

Eloro (ELO) will acquire the Mina Casiterita and Mina Hoyada properties next to its Iska Iska Project in Bolivia. The properties collectively cover 14.75 km2 southwest and west of Iska Iska. Following the acquisition, the total land package in the Iska Iska area to be controlled by Eloro will total 1,935 quadrants covering 483.75 km2. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the news.

For the full interview with Bill Peterson and to learn about Eloro, click here.

Prospera Energy (TSXV:PEI) achieves record profitability in Q3

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

Prospera Energy (PEI) is announcing record profitability for Q3 2022. Revenue came in at $3,752,046, up from $982,966 in Q3 2021. Net income was $938,968, up from ($1,270,030) in Q3 2021. The company will now focus on a Q4 development plan based on the drilling and completion results of two re-entry horizontal pilot wells. CEO Samuel David sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Samuel David and to learn about Prospera Energy, click here.

Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) reports quarterly Q3 financial results

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

Datametrex AI Limited (DM) has reported its financial results for the third quarter. $9.2 million in revenue earned during Q3 and over $27.5M in revenue in nine months. Increased AI and Tech revenue of over $3.78M in nine months, up 16 per cent vs. the previous year. Increased Q3 net income of over $961K, up 464 per cent compared to the previous year. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn about Datametrex AI Limited, click here.

Gamelancer's (CSE:GMNG) owned & operated network exceeds 34 million followers

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

Gamelancer's community of 27 channels has surpassed 34 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Gamelancer's (GMNG) @Gaming channel on TikTok has reached 10 million followers. @Gaming on TikTok has also amassed over 486 million likes since the network launched in 2019. President & Chief Operating Officer of Gamelancer Media, Mike Cotton, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the numbers.

For the full interview with Mike Cotton and to learn about Gamelancer's, click here.

Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS) hits graphite on Rockstone step-out hole

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

Infinity Stone Ventures (GEMS) has provided an update on its fall drill program at the Rockstone Graphite Project. The company has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step-out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite. The drill program has been expanded with an additional drill hole. CEO Zayn Kalyan sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to provide insights on the results.

For the full interview with Zayn Kalyan and to learn about Infinity Stone Ventures, click here.

PreveCeutical (CSE:PREV) files an application for D-amino acid peptides

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Press release picture

PreveCeutical (PREV) files a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application for D-amino acid peptides. The patent aims to seek protection for certain peptides comprising D-amino acids and their use in treating brain cancer. This patent application is made to protect the peptides comprising D-amino acids identified in the BSV research project. CEO Stephen Van Deventer sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Stephen Van Deventer and to learn about PreveCeutical, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728158/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Eloro-Resources-Prospera-Datametrex-Gamelancer-Media-Infinity-Stone-Ventures-and-PreveCeutical-Medical-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

Recommended Stories

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    Over the past year, many Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have...

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally After Fed’s Meeting Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as investors parsed policy minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting that showed most officials backing slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes soon. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe S&P 500 pushe

  • Deere & Company stock pops on strong earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Deere & Company.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Albemarle vs. SQM: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?

    Interested in lithium stocks? This face-off between two of the major producers of the EV battery metal should help you make investing decisions in this space.

  • 3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024

    Given that the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is down by more than 60% in the last 12 months, dramatically underperforming the broader market's slump of 14.5%, it's safe to say that marijuana stock investors are likely feeling a bit down on their luck lately. The biggest change coming to cannabis stocks in the next couple of years is the possible advance of marijuana legalization in the U.S. and in the E.U. While the jury is still out on whether the federal government will legalize adult-use cannabis anytime soon, enterprising state legislatures are already forging ahead. While there's no timeline for when recreational sales will begin, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is likely the best positioned to benefit since it's currently serving the country's medical cannabis market.

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Dennis Bristow, Has Just Spent US$4.0m Buying 3.3% More Shares

    Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors