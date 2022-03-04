U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Clear Blue Technologies and Mammoth Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Clear Blue Technologies and Mammoth Resources on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV:CBLU) signs MOUs with two communications providers

Clear Blue Technologies (CBLU) has signed MOUs with iSAT Africa and Global Communications Extension Services. The iSAT order is worth an initial amount of C$2 million and has an estimated five-year Life-Time Contract Value of C$3 million. The MOU with Global Communications Extension Services establishes Clear Blue as Global's preferred power provider over the next five years. Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-founder of Clear Blue sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Miriam Tuerk and to learn more about Clear Blue Technologies' news, click here.

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) reports additional gold and silver mineralization from Mexico

Mammoth (MTH) has drilled up to 6.46 g/t gold and 6.4 g/t silver at its Tenoriba Property in Mexico. The company sees economic potential in the high-grade intervals it has encountered. CEO Thomas Atkins sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Thomas Atkins and to learn more about Mammoth Resources' news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691641/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Clear-Blue-Technologies-and-Mammoth-Resources

