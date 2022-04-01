U.S. markets closed

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview With 1933 Industries and Talon Metals

4 min read
In this article:
  TLO
  TGIF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with 1933 Industries and Talon Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

1933 Industries (CSE:TGIF) reports Q2 2022 financial results

1933 Industries (TGIF) has announced financial results for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022. Revenues in Q2 improved by 23 percent over Q1 2022, operating expenses were reduced by 65 percent, and net loss decreased by 87 percent compared to fiscal 2021. CEO Paul Rosan sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Paul Rosen and to learn more about 1933 Industries' news, click here.

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) commends President Biden for designating nickel & battery materials for Defense Production Act support

Talon Metals (TLO) reports that battery materials have been added to the support available under the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III program. Nickel and the other battery materials join rare earths as the only critical minerals eligible for DPA Title III support reducing U.S. dependence on Russia and China. The DPA Title III program provides authority for the Administration to use a variety of tools to support domestic production. Talon's Head of Climate Strategy Todd Malan sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Todd Malan and to learn more about Talon Metals' news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695722/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interview-With-1933-Industries-and-Talon-Metals

