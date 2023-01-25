The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Saturn Oil & Gas, Eminent Gold, Orford Mining, ARWay, Stellar AfricaGold, Herbal Dispatch and Ascot Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Saturn Oil & Gas, Eminent Gold, Orford Mining, ARWay, Stellar AfricaGold, Herbal Dispatch and Ascot Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV:SOIL) to acquire Ridgeback Resources

Saturn Oil & Gas (SOIL) has signed an agreement to acquire Ridgeback Resources for $525 million consisting of $475 million in cash and $50 million of common shares . Ridgeback Resources is a privately held oil and gas producer focused on light oil in Saskatchewan and Alberta. CEO John Jeffrey sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the acquisition.

Eminent Gold (TSXV:EMNT) confirms target structures within the Spanish Moon District

Eminent Gold (EMNT) has completed a geophysics survey at its Meadow Canyon target. Results identify a conductivity anomaly that occurs coincident at the intersection of inferred feeder faults at a caldera margin, which is analogous to mineralization at the 23 Moz Round Mountain mine 13 km to the west of Meadow Canyon. Paul Sun, CEO of Eminent Gold Corp., joined the Market Herald's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss this news.

Orford Mining (TSXV:ORM) launches drill program on the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone

Orford Mining (ORM) mobilized a diamond drill to the Joutel Eagle Gold Property to begin a 2,000-metre program on the South Gold Zone. The 2023 program will test 400 metres of strike along the South Gold Zone, the most developed mineralized zone on the property. President & CEO David Christie sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY) launches breakthrough computer vision-enhanced wayfinding technology

ARway (ARWY) has launched its new Image Access Point technology. Image recognition and tracking for localization and wayfinding is a newly developed technology that uses computer vision to trigger from a brand image or logo. This breakthrough technology will have significant revenue implications for advertising. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX) discovers new gold-mineralized structures

Stellar AfricaGold (SPX) has identified new gold-mineralized structures in Morocco. The structures are associated with diorite intrusions at the Tichka Est Zone B on the Tichka Est gold project. Highlights include 1.52 g/t Au over 39.7 m and 1.27 g/t Au over 80 m from mechanical trenching. President and CEO Francois Lalonde spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the new discoveries.

Herbal Dispatch Inc.(CSE:HERB) provides business updates

Luff Enterprises (LUFF) has changed its name to Herbal Dispatch Inc., and its common shares have begun trading on the CSE under the new symbol HERB. The company's new name better aligns with its new flagship cannabis marketplace, Herbal Dispatch, launched last fall. Company founder Philip Campbell met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) closes $200M financing package

Ascot Resources (AOT) has completed the final documentation for $200 million in project financing for the construction of the Premier Gold Project. The financing package consists of US$110 million as a deposit in the form of gold and silver streaming agreements with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty B Corp. and a $45 million investment by Ccori Apu S.A.C. Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, joined The Market Herald's Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

