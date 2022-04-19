U.S. markets closed

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) reports record performance and details expansion plans

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Hank Payments (HANK) has provided financial and corporate updates. Gross margins grew to a record 89.2 per cent and quarter-over-quarter revenue grew by a record 6 per cent thanks to a recovery in the auto industry. The company's platform is in the process of expanding to accommodate gig workers, banks and lenders, debt settlement, debt management and credit counselling. CEO Michael Hilmer sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the updates.

For the full interview with Michael Hilmer and to learn more about Hank Payments' news, click here.

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX) reports high-grade intercepts

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Red Pine (RPX) is reporting high-grade intercepts from the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario. Highlights reach as high as 57.99 g/t gold. The company continues to explore select high-grade intercepts and under-explored portions of the project. President and CEO Quentin Yarie joined Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Quentin Yarie and to learn more about Red Pine's news, click here.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI) expands distribution of vine-ripened strawberries

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Affinor Growers (AFI) has shipped its second order of vertically grown, vine-ripened Delizzimo strawberries to Four Seasons Farm. The company has also shipped its first order of strawberries to the IGA on Robson Street in Vancouver. Affinor CEO Nick Brusatore sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Nick Brusatore and to learn more about Affinor Growers' news, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches BigCommerce App

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has launched the ARitize 3D BigCommerce App. The company's 3D model creation capabilities have been extended to BigCommerce merchants. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's news, click here.

Star Navigation (CSE:SNA) holds successful conference with FlightPath in Kenya

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Star Navigation (SNA) is reporting positive results from an aviation accident prevention conference with FlightPath in Kenya. The conference welcomed over 25 airlines from eastern and western Africa and saw Star receive a warm reception for its in-flight safety system from Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority. Harmeet Gill, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Captain Jonathan Kordich, VP of FlightPath spoke with Shoran Devi about the conference.

For the full interview with Harmeet Gill and Jonathan Kordich and to learn more about Star Navigation's news, click here.

Psyence (CSE:PSYG) and Filament Health (NEO:FH) sign licensing agreement

The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Press release picture

Psyence (PSYG) and Filament Health have signed an exclusive licensing agreement. Filament will license its proprietary botanical drug candidate PEX010 and the associated IP to Psyence for use in upcoming palliative care clinical trials. Dr. Neil Maresky, CEO of Psyence sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the partnership with Filament.

For the full interview with Neil Maresky and to learn more about Psyence's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald
The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698025/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Hank-Payments-Red-Pine-Exploration-Affinor-Growers-Nextech-AR-Star-Navigation-and-Psyence

