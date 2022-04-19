The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) reports record performance and details expansion plans

Hank Payments (HANK) has provided financial and corporate updates. Gross margins grew to a record 89.2 per cent and quarter-over-quarter revenue grew by a record 6 per cent thanks to a recovery in the auto industry. The company's platform is in the process of expanding to accommodate gig workers, banks and lenders, debt settlement, debt management and credit counselling. CEO Michael Hilmer sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the updates.

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX) reports high-grade intercepts

Red Pine (RPX) is reporting high-grade intercepts from the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario. Highlights reach as high as 57.99 g/t gold. The company continues to explore select high-grade intercepts and under-explored portions of the project. President and CEO Quentin Yarie joined Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI) expands distribution of vine-ripened strawberries

Affinor Growers (AFI) has shipped its second order of vertically grown, vine-ripened Delizzimo strawberries to Four Seasons Farm. The company has also shipped its first order of strawberries to the IGA on Robson Street in Vancouver. Affinor CEO Nick Brusatore sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches BigCommerce App

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has launched the ARitize 3D BigCommerce App. The company's 3D model creation capabilities have been extended to BigCommerce merchants. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Star Navigation (CSE:SNA) holds successful conference with FlightPath in Kenya

Star Navigation (SNA) is reporting positive results from an aviation accident prevention conference with FlightPath in Kenya. The conference welcomed over 25 airlines from eastern and western Africa and saw Star receive a warm reception for its in-flight safety system from Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority. Harmeet Gill, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Captain Jonathan Kordich, VP of FlightPath spoke with Shoran Devi about the conference.

Psyence (CSE:PSYG) and Filament Health (NEO:FH) sign licensing agreement

Psyence (PSYG) and Filament Health have signed an exclusive licensing agreement. Filament will license its proprietary botanical drug candidate PEX010 and the associated IP to Psyence for use in upcoming palliative care clinical trials. Dr. Neil Maresky, CEO of Psyence sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the partnership with Filament.

