U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.46
    +54.92 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,726.10
    +263.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.69
    +233.24 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.05
    +31.67 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    +0.52 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5530
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,473.92
    +1,158.81 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.27
    +36.56 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EPWCF
  • FBSGF
  • SEBFF
  • BSENF
  • PGXPF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO) shares results of diamond drilling program on the Santa Maria Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (FCO) has announced results of diamond drilling on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico. The past year of exploration drilling has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed. The company will compile all the results from drilling, surface mapping and sampling in preparation for a Phase 2 drill program. Peter Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Silver Gold's results, click here.

SEB Group (TSXV:SEB) wins $43M in Q1 2022 and over $183M of new business in the past 15 months

Smart Employee Benefits (SEB) has received an extension of an existing contract with a budget greater than $5.0M. This brings contract wins and extensions to over $43.0M Q1/2022. SEB's "White-Label TPA" sales pipeline includes over $6.0B of premium, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations. COO Mohamad El Chayah joined Dave Jackson to discuss the company's success.

For the full interview with Mohamad El Chayah and to learn more about SEB Group's success, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) begins winter drilling program

Baselode Energy (FIND) has started a 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery. The company will drill 50-metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's drill program, click here.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) launches new testing sites

Empower Clinics (CBDT) subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory has announced the launch of four new testing locations in Dallas. The new testing sites offer both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. Kai Medical is approved to process a variety of medical billing in the U.S. including Medicare, Medicaid and CARES Act billing. CEO Steven McAuley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinic's news, click here.

Pelangio Exploration (TSXV:PX) announces drill program

Pelangio Exploration (PX) has commenced a diamond drill program at its Gowan polymetallic project in Timmins, Ontario. The drill program will test several priority geophysical targets for nickel-copper sulphides as well as copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. Drill targets in the northern portion of the property are associated with known historical base metal drill intercepts in a VMS environment. Ingrid Hibbard, President & CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with Ingrid Hibbard and to learn more about Pelangio Exploration's drill program, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688114/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Fabled-Silver-Gold-Smart-Employee-Benefits-Baselode-Energy-Empower-Clinics-and-Pelangio-Exploration

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) are finally getting some love. Following a year-to-date beating that was worsened by the company's disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, the stock rose as much as 3.3% on Wednesday. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.6%.

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why Avaya Stock Just Crashed and Burned

    Wednesday is turning out to be a not fun day to own shares of Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) stock. Heading into the fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that the cloud communications software provider would earn $0.68 per share on sales of more than $736 million. Instead, Avaya reported this morning that it earned only $0.42 per share, and on sales of just $713 million.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Demand was generally strong in the market, but Enphase also started shipping the IQ8 microinverter -- its latest model, which can create a single-home microgrid with just solar panels and microinverters.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

    Enphase Energy shares were rising sharply Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. There are no disagreements between Branderiz and Enphase on any matters relating to operations, accounting principles, or policies, the company added in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Stocks to Buy to Take Advantage of the Stock Market Correction

    While major indexes like the S&P 500 are only down 5.4% year to date, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down more than double that. Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have been hit especially hard, falling 30% and 42% year to date, despite having very fundamentally strong businesses.

  • Black Rifle Coffee to celebrate NYSE debut in SA

    Company officials state its public debut will help it reach a goal to hire 10,000 veterans and increase its charitable giving.

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.