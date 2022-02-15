U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Cult Food Science Corp., Eat Well Group, Blue Star Gold, and Affinor Growers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Cult Food Science Corp., Eat Well Group, Blue Star Gold, and Affinor Growers on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) announces significant achievements in Idaho and Arizona

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided updates from the Washington Mine in Idaho and the Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. The company has engaged the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) of Montana Technical University to provide mineralogy, gravity, and flotation testwork at the Washington Mine. The company has engaged the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) of Montana Technical University to provide mineralogy, gravity, and flotation testwork at the Washington Mine. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Shoran Devi about the updates.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' updates, click here.

Cult Food Science Corp. (CSE:CULT) introduces Performance Scramble

Cult Food (CULT) portfolio company Fiction Foods has completed formulation and prototyping work for their flagship food product, "Performance Scramble." Performance Scramble is a nutrient-rich liquid designed to enhance mental and physical performance. Fiction Foods' Performance Scramble provides more omega-3 than salmon, more probiotics than yogurt and more antioxidants than blueberries and is preparing to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Lejjy Gafour and to learn more about Cult Food's new product, click here.

Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG) closes $5M private placement

Eat Well Investment Group (EWG) has closed a non-brokered private placement with Nurture Healthy Food LLP for gross proceeds of $5,017,999.50. Eat Well issued 6,690,666 units at a price of $0.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Proceeds of the offerings will be used for M&A and general working capital. Marc Aneed, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Eat Well Group sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marc Aneed and to learn more about Eat Well Investment Group's private placement, click here.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV:BAU) releases 2021 results and summarizes 2022 exploration plans

Blue Star Gold (BAU) has provided all outstanding results from its 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project. Blue Star successfully completed all phases of the 2021 program in September. Several unevaluated targets were evaluated and the company is reprioritizing targets for upcoming drill programs. Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the drilling results.

For the full interview with Darren Lindsay and to learn more about Blue Star Gold's 2021 results, click here.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI) signs wholesale distribution agreement

Affinor Growers (AFI) has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. Berrymobile is a Vancouver-based distribution company that partners with retailers across major grocery banners in the Lower Mainland. Affinor's vertical farming showcase located in Abbotsford, BC is now completely operational. The partnership with Berrymobile is expected to accelerate Affinor's production scaleup plan, spur vertical growing technology and increase greenhouse sales. Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the agreement.

For the full interview with Nick Brusatore and to learn more about Affinor Growers wholesale distribution agreement, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



