The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With CareSpan Health, Alphamin Resources, Red Pine, Neptune Wellness, and Vox

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with CareSpan Health, Alphamin Resources, Red Pine, Neptune Wellness, and Vox on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

CareSpan Health (TSXV:CSPN) launches remote patient monitoring service

CareSpan Health (CSPN) has launched its new remote patient monitoring service. Over 100 patients have enrolled to date. To date, the company has identified over 2,000 patients for whom RPM would be a key component of their care plan. The reimbursement for RPM is in the range of US$100 to US$115 per patient per month. Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health Inc. CEO sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Rembert de Villa and to learn more about CareSpan's news, click here.

Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM) announces Q4 and FY2021 results

Alphamin Resources (AFM) has announced Q4 and FY 2021 results, including record Q4 EBITDA of US$74M. Tin production is up 10 per cent from the prior quarter to 3,114 tons and sales increased by 13 per cent over the prior quarter. The company reported record Q4 EBITDA of $US 74 million, up 38 per cent from the prior quarter. Maritz Smith, CEO of Alphamin Resources sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Maritz Smith and to learn more about Alphamin Resources' results, click here.

Red Pine (TSXV:RPX) provides 2022 phase 1 exploration program update

Red Pine Exploration (RPX) has provided an update on its 2022 phase 1 drilling campaign at the Wawa Gold Project in northern Ontario. The program has completed approximately 30 per cent of the 25,000 meters planned from period January to July 2022. Assays from the Phase 1 program are expected this month. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented on the program's results to date.

For the full interview with Quentin Yarie and to learn more about Red Pine's results, click here.

Neptune Wellness (TSX:NEPT) launches Forest Remedies supplements in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) announced the launch of Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9 in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S. Forest Remedies Multi-Omega supplements contain a balanced blend of 100 percent plant-based omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the product launch.

For the full interview with Michael Cammarata and to learn more about Neptune Wellness' product launch, click here.

Vox (TSXV:VOX) provides royalty partner updates

Vox (VOX) has released development and exploration updates from five royalty partners. These include Gold Standard Ventures, Genesis Minerals, Develop Global, Norwest Minerals and Alamos Gold. CIO Spencer Cole sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Spencer Cole and to learn more about Vox's updates, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692115/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-CareSpan-Health-Alphamin-Resources-Red-Pine-Neptune-Wellness-and-Vox

