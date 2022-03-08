The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With CareSpan Health, Alphamin Resources, Red Pine, Neptune Wellness, and Vox

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with CareSpan Health, Alphamin Resources, Red Pine, Neptune Wellness, and Vox on their latest news.

CareSpan Health (TSXV:CSPN) launches remote patient monitoring service

CareSpan Health (CSPN) has launched its new remote patient monitoring service. Over 100 patients have enrolled to date. To date, the company has identified over 2,000 patients for whom RPM would be a key component of their care plan. The reimbursement for RPM is in the range of US$100 to US$115 per patient per month. Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health Inc. CEO sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Rembert de Villa and to learn more about CareSpan's news, click here.

Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM) announces Q4 and FY2021 results

Alphamin Resources (AFM) has announced Q4 and FY 2021 results, including record Q4 EBITDA of US$74M. Tin production is up 10 per cent from the prior quarter to 3,114 tons and sales increased by 13 per cent over the prior quarter. The company reported record Q4 EBITDA of $US 74 million, up 38 per cent from the prior quarter. Maritz Smith, CEO of Alphamin Resources sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Maritz Smith and to learn more about Alphamin Resources' results, click here.

Red Pine (TSXV:RPX) provides 2022 phase 1 exploration program update

Red Pine Exploration (RPX) has provided an update on its 2022 phase 1 drilling campaign at the Wawa Gold Project in northern Ontario. The program has completed approximately 30 per cent of the 25,000 meters planned from period January to July 2022. Assays from the Phase 1 program are expected this month. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented on the program's results to date.

For the full interview with Quentin Yarie and to learn more about Red Pine's results, click here.

Neptune Wellness (TSX:NEPT) launches Forest Remedies supplements in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) announced the launch of Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9 in Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the U.S. Forest Remedies Multi-Omega supplements contain a balanced blend of 100 percent plant-based omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the product launch.

For the full interview with Michael Cammarata and to learn more about Neptune Wellness' product launch, click here.

Vox (TSXV:VOX) provides royalty partner updates

Vox (VOX) has released development and exploration updates from five royalty partners. These include Gold Standard Ventures, Genesis Minerals, Develop Global, Norwest Minerals and Alamos Gold. CIO Spencer Cole sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Spencer Cole and to learn more about Vox's updates, click here.

