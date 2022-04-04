U.S. markets closed

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Eat Well Group's (CSE:EWG) portfolio company announces plans to expand its production facilities

Eat Well Group (EWG) portfolio company, Belle Pulses, plans to upgrade and expand its production facilities. Belle produced approximately 90,000 metric tonnes of protein in 2021. Belle is planning increased shifts at its main plant in Saskatchewan to increase Canadian annual production capacity to nearly 100,000 metric tons annually. Mark Coles, Chief Investment Officer of Eat Well Group sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Mark Coles and to learn more about Eat Well Group's news, click here.

Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) appoints Scott Petsel as president

Metallic Minerals (MMG) has appointed Mr. Scott Petsel as president, effective immediately. Mr. Petsel has been Vice President of Exploration for Metallic Minerals since 2016 . Chairman and CEO, Greg Johnson sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the appointment.

For the full interview with Greg Johnson and to learn more about Metallic Minerals' news, click here.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) reports record fiscal 2021 financial results

Total revenue of $12,475,480 an increase of 75 per cent over fiscal 2020 . Advertising revenue of $12,243,866 an increase of 81 per cent over fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of $1,507,951 compared to $771,236 in fiscal 2020. Jason Williams, Co-CEO at KIDOZ sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the company's record results.

For the full interview with Jason Williams and to learn more about Kidoz's news, click here.

Givex Information Technology Group (TSX:GIVX) announces fiscal year and Q4 2021 financial results

Givex Information Technology Group Limited (GIVX) has announced its financial results for the fiscal year and three-month periods ending Dec. 31, 2021. Revenue grew 7.1 per cent to $55.2 million in 2021. POS GTV increased 81 per cent to $269 million in Q4, 2021. POS gross transaction volume for increased 54 per cent to $793 million in 2021. Don Gray, CEO of Givex sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Don Gray and to learn more about Givex's news, click here.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) releases assay results from the Buckeye Mine

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (SBMI) has released recent results from an assay program at its Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Shoran Devi about the results.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' news, click here.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL) announces lithium refinery partnership

Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) has announced a strategic partnership to co-develop a lithium refinery. The Toronto-based mineral development company signed a binding letter of intent with RenJoules International, an Essar Group Company. CEO, Don Bubar sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the partnership.

For the full interview with Don Bubar and to learn more about Avalon's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695992/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-with-Eat-Well-Group-Metallic-Minerals-Kidoz-Inc-Givex-Silver-Bullet-Mines-and-Avalon-Advanced-Minerals

