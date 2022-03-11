U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

4 min read
In this article:
  • BSENF
  • HANK.V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) executes non-binding LOI to acquire mortgage payment platform company

Hank Payments Corp. (HANK) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a U.S. based mortgage payment platform provider. The target company has been curating mortgage payments for over 20 years through a network of over 1,500 mortgage brokers. Jeff Guthrie, President and COO of Hank Payments sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Jeff Guthrie and to learn more about Hank Payments' news, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) provides additional updates from the ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has prepared a video with additional details from the ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the results with Shoran Devi. The company plans to continue exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692774/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Hank-Payments-and-Baseload-Energy

