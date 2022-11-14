U.S. markets closed

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Hank Payments and Deep-South Resources Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022/ The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Deep-South Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) executes MOU for exclusive Canadian license

The Market Herald, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Hank Payments Corp. (HANK) has signed a binding MOU to negotiate a national license agreement for the use of the Hank technology platform in Canada. The exclusivity agreement would be for an initial term of five years, underpinned by minimum monthly licensing fees. The licensee has provided a deposit of $150,000 and will invest $250,000 into Hank's next financing. Hank Payments has also appointed John Cerny as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Chief Compliance Officer. CEO Michael Hilmer spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the news.

For the full interview with Michael Hilmer and to learn about Hank Payments Corp., click here.

Deep-South Resources (TSXV:DSM) begins soil sampling on the Zambian projects

The Market Herald, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Deep-South Resources' (DSM) Environmental Project Briefs submitted to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency have been approved. The team started mobilizing on November 8 and will soon start the soil sampling program on the three licences. The program consists of geochemical soil sampling on each licence with the aim of identifying anomalies and defining drilling targets. CEO Pierre Leveille sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the program.

For the full interview with Pierre Leveille and to learn about Deep-South Resources', click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725631/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Hank-Payments-and-Deep-South-Resources-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

