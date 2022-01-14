U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interview with EarthRenew, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Rockwell Medical

5 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with EarthRenew, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Rockwell Medical discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

EarthRenew (CSE:ERTH) announces Rebuilder fertilizer field trial results

EarthRenew (ERTH) has published results from a field trial of its subsidiary Replenish Nutrients' regenerative fertilizer Rebuilder 0-17-0-12. Results also showed the production of healthier potatoes with Rebuilder. The results support the company's belief that its product improves the soil's microbiome, creating healthier soil, a more balanced ecosystem and better quality food. Keith Driver, CEO of EarthRenew sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the trial.

For the full interview with Keith Driver and to learn more about EarthRenew's field trial results, click here.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) receives positive feedback from the U.S. FDA for its Phase 2b Ifenprodil chronic cough study

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGN) has received positive feedback from the U.S. FDA for investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of chronic cough. Algernon filed an pre-IND meeting request in the event the company decides to move forward with a chronic cough Phase 2b study. CEO Chris Moreau sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Chris Moreau and to learn more about Algernon Pharmaceuticals' Phase 2b study, click here.

Rockwell Medical (NSD:RMTI) announces regulatory approval of Triferic® AVNU in South Korea

Rockwell Medical (NSD:RMTI) announced that its South Korean partner Jeil Pharmaceutical has received regulatory approval for Triferic Injection. Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil for the rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea and the company has received an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales. Product sales are anticipated to begin in mid 2022. Dr. Russell Ellison, President and CEO of Rockwell Medical sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the approval.

For the full interview with Dr. Russell Ellison and to learn more about Rockwell Medical's regulatory approval in South Korea, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683596/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interview-with-EarthRenew-Algernon-Pharmaceuticals-and-Rockwell-Medical

