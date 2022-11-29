U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion, Gamelancer, INEO Tech, ACME Lithium and Voyageur Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion, Gamelancer, INEO Tech, ACME Lithium and Voyageur discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) commences next SASB well & increases gas sales

The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

Trillion Energy's (TCF) Akcakoca-3 natural gas well at the South Akcakoca Sub-Basin (SASB) gas field offshore has increased production. The well is now producing 3.3 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) into the gas sales line, and the rig has been repositioned to drill the West Akcakoca-1 well. VP of Corporate Development Colin Robson sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Colin Robson and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) and Fred VanVleet team up with Samsung Canada for ‘Connectivity' campaign

The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

Gamelancer Media Corp. (GMNG) has announced its involvement in producing Samsung Canada's ‘Connected Experiences' campaign. The Connected Experiences campaign features a diverse roster of talent, including Fred VanVleet, Faizal Khamisa, Farinaz Lari, Isabelle Cheng and creative producer Mr. KOA. Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Gamelancer Media Corp., sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Jon Dwyer and to learn about Gamelancer Media Corp, click here.

INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO) reports record quarterly revenue in Q1

The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

INEO Tech achieved a 74 per cent increase in year-over-year revenue and a 90 per cent increase in gross profit in Q1, 2023. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, INEO has reported increased sales activity, with a total sales pipeline of over $40 million in annual recurring revenue. INEO recently completed capital raises for total proceeds of C$2.74 million. CEO Kyle Hall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Kyle Hall and to learn about INEO, click here.

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME) advances exploration & development at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

ACME Lithium (ACME) provided an update on its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. Set to begin in December, the Phase 2 drill program covers a large diameter test well for the completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling and will also include up to three new exploration holes. Steve Hansen, CEO of Acme Lithium, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steve Hansen and to learn about ACME Lithium, click here.

Voyageur (TSXV:VM) completes SmoothX testing

The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM) has completed the production test batch of its SmoothX product. The SmoothX oral formula is used in the CT scanning of a person's abdomen and pelvis. The company will now produce commercial volumes of SmoothX to supply the market. CEO Brent Willis sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Brent Willis and to learn about Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

