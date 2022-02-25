U.S. markets close in 1 minute

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview With Clear Blue Technologies

·4 min read
  • CBUTF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 25, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Clear Blue Technologies on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV:CBLU) CEO earns Report on Business Magazine Changemakers award

Clear Blue Technologies (CBLU) co-founder & CEO Miriam Tuerk has earned a 2022 Report on Business magazine Changemakers award. Winners were selected by The Globe and Mail's editorial team for their ideas, accomplishments and impact. Miriam sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the award.

For the full interview with Miriam Tuerk and to learn more about the award, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690512/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-a-New-Interview-With-Clear-Blue-Technologies

