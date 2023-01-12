U.S. markets closed

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with TRU Precious Metals, Vanstar, Endevour Silver, Luminex Resources and Sitka Gold Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with TRU Precious Metals, Vanstar, Endevour Silver, Luminex Resources and Sitka Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

TRU Precious Metals (TSXV:TRU) reports high-grade results from the Golden Rose Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU) reported high-grade channel sampling results from its Golden Rose Project in Central Newfoundland. The team collected 159 channel samples within the 275-metre-long trench, including 85 samples within a visible gold-bearing volcaniclastic and graphitic shear zone. TRU Co-Founder & CEO Joel Freudman sat down for an interview to discuss these results.

For the full interview with Joel Freudman and to learn about TRU Precious Metals Corp., click here.

Vanstar Mining (TSXV:VSR) grew resources by 63 per cent at Nelligan

The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Vanstar Mining Resources (VSR) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Nelligan Project in Quebec. The project is a joint venture between IAMGOLD (IMG) (75 per cent) and Vanstar (25 per cent). President and CEO J.C. St-Amour joined Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with J.C. St-Amour and to learn about Vanstar Mining Resources, click here.

Endeavour (TSX:EDV) increases gold estimate by 17 per cent

The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV) increased the mineral resource estimate for its Ity Mine in Côte d'Ivoire. The mine's measured and indicated resources are now over five million ounces of gold. Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to review the company's successes and look ahead to 2023.

For the full interview with Dan Dickson and to learn about Endeavour Mining PLC, click here.

Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) partner Anglo American commences drilling at Pegasus

The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Luminex Resources Corp. (LR) partner Anglo American has commenced its maiden drill program at the Pegasus project in Ecuador. The initial drill program will consist of five holes and 3,200 metres at the Medusa target. CEO Marshall Koval sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marshall Koval and to learn about Luminex Resources Corp., click here.

Sitka Gold (CSE:SIG) unveils impressive assays from RC Gold Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Sitka (SIG) has released final assays from its 2022 diamond drill program at the RC Gold Project in Yukon. Highlights include 201.0 m of 1.26 g/t gold from surface and 10.0 m of 0.60 g/t gold from 357.0 m. Mike Burke, Director and VP of Corporate Development, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to shed light on the results.

For the full interview with Mike Burke and to learn about Sitka, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735101/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-TRU-Precious-Metals-Vanstar-Endevour-Silver-Luminex-Resources-and-Sitka-Gold-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

