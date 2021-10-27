The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite discussing their latest press releases.

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) introduces "My Footprint"

Reklaim has launched My Footprint, a service that allows Reklaim users to see which companies are purchasing and selling their data. Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to discuss the launch of ‘My Footprint.'

FansUnite (CSE:FANS) partners with Sportradar

FansUnite Entertainment has signed an agreement with Sportradar Group AG. Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to discuss the partnership with Sportradar.

