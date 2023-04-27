Power of Recovery Expands Services Heading into Second Anniversary

REVERE, Mass., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power of Recovery, dedicated to treating substance use disorder, is expanding its offices in Revere and adding more treatment space as the organization celebrates its second year.

Power of Recovery Chief Executive Matthew Powers (left) and co-founder Damon Weinberg (right) are expanding the addiction treatment center's offices and adding more treatment space.

The Power of Recovery provides a connection for individuals to enable them to break free from the grips of addiction and experience a new life free from the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The program has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families with a range of treatment options since opening its doors two years ago.

"We started with just one client and weren't sure about our future," said Power of Recovery Chief Executive Matthew Powers. "But we saw this incredible opportunity to really make a difference for people in our community, and we kept going. We've really seen a transformation as people have come to understand what we offer and how they can turn their lives around."

In 2021, just 6 percent of those with a substance use disorder got treatment, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"There has never been a greater need for addiction support," Powers said. "We understand that the road to recovery is long, but every day is a chance to start over."

The Power of Recovery team develops an individualized treatment plan based on the needs of the person seeking treatment. Services include individual therapy for substance use disorder, an outpatient drug and alcohol rehab program, and a partial hospitalization program. The goal for all participants is full recovery from addiction.

"We have seen an increase in demand for our services because we offer programs that meet the needs of individuals and we have developed great partnerships with doctors and businesses," said co-founder Damon Weinberg. "We look forward to building on those relationships and offering services to even more people."

The Power of Recovery, which recently joined the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, grew out of the work of Chelsea's House, a provider of sober living homes in Chelsea, Lynn East Boston & Malden.

For more information, contact Damon Weinberg at 781.629.4609; damon@powerofrecovery.org

