Power Rental Market in Americas to Record USD 873.83 Mn Growth | Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, and Atlas Copco AB emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rental Market in Americas Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Power Rental Market in Americas by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (diesel generators and gas generators) and End-user (utilities sector, oil and gas sector, industrial sector, and others).

  • Geographies: North America and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Power Rental Market in Americas is expected to increase by USD 873.83 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The power rental market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. To compete in the market, vendors are focusing on introducing differentiated products at competitive prices.

Aggreko Plc: The company offers generators and power turbines on a rental basis. It offers diesel and natural gas generators for planned and emergency applications.

APR Energy: The company provides genset generators and mobile gas turbine power plants on a rental basis.

Ashtead Group Plc: The company offers power generation equipment such as turbines and generators on rental basis.

Atlas Copco AB: The company offers mobile diesel generators on a rental basis.

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers generators ranging from 20 to 2,000 kilowatt electricity of power on a rental basis.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Power Rental Market in Americas: Driver

Old mines operating in the Americas are exhibiting high demand for rental power as they had limited resources during their development and operation. In addition, the inclusion of new equipment in these mines has further increased the need for an uninterrupted power supply. These factors have increased the demand for temporary power solutions as they provide the flexibility of scaling power supply, depending on the need for power in short periods. With the growth of the mining industry, the demand for such power rental solutions is expected to increase and thus drive market growth.

  • Power Rental Market in Americas: Trend

Growing concerns over the emissions caused by power plants have led to the demand for effective power generating solutions that consume less fuel and also emit fewer greenhouse gases. This has increased the adoption of gas generators as they help mitigate emissions and also generate more power. The adoption of such generators are enabling vendors in the market to reduce the total cost of ownership, improve operational efficiency, and achieve greater profits. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry by Product, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power Rental Market In Americas Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 873.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.93

Regional analysis

Americas and Rest of Americas

Performing market contribution

Americas at 100%

Key consumer countries

Americas

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-rental-market-in-americas-to-record-usd-873-83-mn-growth--aggreko-plc-apr-energy-ashtead-group-plc-and-atlas-copco-ab-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455361.html

SOURCE Technavio

