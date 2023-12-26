Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) insiders have significant skin in the game with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Power Root Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 59% ownership

Institutional ownership in Power Root Berhad is 17%

Every investor in Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Power Root Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:PWROOT Ownership Breakdown December 26th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Power Root Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Power Root Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Power Root Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:PWROOT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Power Root Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Power Root Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Say Swee How, is the largest shareholder, holding 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 11% of the stock. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company's shares which essentially means that there is concentrated ownership amongst the top shareholders, most of whom happen to be insiders!

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Power Root Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Power Root Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM823m, that means they have RM421m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Power Root Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Power Root Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

