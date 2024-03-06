Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.013 on the 9th of April. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 4.3%.

Power Root Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Power Root Berhad was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 94% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0667 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.072. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Power Root Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Power Root Berhad is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While Power Root Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Power Root Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Power Root Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

