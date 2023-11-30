Power Root Berhad's (KLSE:PWROOT) Dividend Will Be MYR0.02

Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 5th of January. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Power Root Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Power Root Berhad's dividend was only 65% of earnings, however it was paying out 99% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to grow by 13.9% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 77% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.05 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.103. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Power Root Berhad has grown earnings per share at 29% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Power Root Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Power Root Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Power Root Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

