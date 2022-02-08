U.S. markets closed

Power Semiconductor Market: Market Size to Grow by USD 10.48 Billion | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power Semiconductor Market Share is expected to increase by USD 10.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 8.03%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Power Semiconductor Market includes the following core components:

Attractive Opportunities with Power Semiconductor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities with Power Semiconductor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovations

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (automotive, industrial power control, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Companies- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexperia BV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. among others.

  • Driver- Increasing electrification in vehicles to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Supply-demand gap to hamper the market growth.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Power Semiconductor

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The power semiconductor market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Power electronics make automotive technology cheaper, leading to their widespread adoption. Electrification has been a major factor in driving technological developments in the automotive industry. Automotive systems such as fuel delivery systems, braking systems, steering systems, and safety systems are increasingly fitted with electronic components with integrated chips to help fine-tune every operation and increase the efficiency of the overall system. The growing use of automotive electronics in modern vehicles necessitates the adoption of the automotive segment during the forecast period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Vendor Insights-

The power semiconductor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.- The company offers power semiconductors that are used as switching elements for the power converters of variable-speed drives for motors, uninterruptable power supplies, and others, under the brand name of Fuji Electric.

  • Infineon Technologies AG- The company offers power semiconductors that offers unbiased design-in support for Si, GaN and SiC which reduce system complexity, leading to decreased system cost and size in mid- to high-power systems, under the brand name of CoolSiC.

  • Littelfuse Inc.- The company offers power semiconductors that include high-power devices and power modules for high frequency devices ranging from satellite communications to radios and mobile phones, and an array of modules that help improve information interface, under the brand name of Littelfuse.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Power Semiconductor Market Driver:

Customers prefer vehicles with increased safety, convenience, and connectivity features. Vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have onboard diagnostic systems that record errors in the system and store them in the vehicle log. Furthermore, safety features such as adaptive cruise control and emergency braking systems use the lower levels of automotive artificial intelligence to enhance driving safety. The increasing penetration of electronics and the dependence of vehicles on them have made power semiconductors one of the inevitable electronic components in vehicles. Such factors will enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Power Semiconductor Market Challenge:

Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors are innovative options for improving system efficiency, supporting higher operating temperatures, and reducing costs in power electronics designs. Therefore, the growing significant demand for SiC has made it challenging for their suppliers to meet the rapid demand of growth. The power devices are not commoditized, and there are real differences in the performance and reliability of the product. Silicon carbide is not available as a natural mineral. SiC doping is a difficult process, and the challenges of producing larger SiC wafers with fewer defects have kept manufacturing and processing costs high. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Automotive Semiconductor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive semiconductor market share is expected to increase by USD 18.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. To get more extensive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The semiconductor silicon wafer market share is expected to increase by USD 4.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. To get more extensive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Power Semiconductor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.83

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexperia BV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-semiconductor-market-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-48-billion--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301475740.html

SOURCE Technavio

