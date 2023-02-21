U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,002.20
    -76.89 (-1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,185.30
    -641.39 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,526.06
    -261.21 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.34
    -54.01 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.50
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.1190 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9990
    +0.7390 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,693.60
    -127.84 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.03
    -5.24 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Power Solutions International Products Featured During PowerGen International

Power Solutions International, Inc.
·2 min read
Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Systems engines spotlighted through February 21st to the 23rd in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Power System engines, now on display at PowerGen International, running February 21 to 23, 2023, in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

PSI is displaying its 2.4-, 4.3- and 8.8-liter gas engines as well its 20-, 53- and 65-liter diesel engines in Booth 1329. PSI offers a range of products for power generation applications ranging in displacement from 0.97- to 65-liters in 50- and 60-hz configurations ranging from 15 kWe to 3,000 kWe.

POWERGEN International® serves as a business and networking hub for 8,000 electricity generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.  For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Lessaris – Global VP of Global Marketing & Communications
Power Solutions International
201 Mittel Dr., Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
http://www.psiengines.com | jlessaris@psiengines.com
1.630.350.9400 Ext: 45386 (Main) | 1.630.350.9900 (Fax)


Recommended Stories

  • Do Your Homework if You Want to Play in the Solar Energy Storage Sandbox

    Today's leaders in energy storage systems may not be the best stocks to be in over the long haul as upstart competitors are likely to emerge.

  • EV maker Nio to build 1,000 battery-swap stations in China in 2023

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup Nio Inc plans to build 1,000 battery-swapping stations in China in 2023 to bring the total number of such facilities to 2,300 by year-end, its Founder and Chairman William Li said on Tuesday. Nio will build 400 battery-swapping stations along highways and 600 in urban areas with a focus on the country's third- and fourth-tier cities and counties, Li said in a post on Nio's social media platform. The move marks an expansion of its plan in December of adding 400 such stations this year.

  • California Plans To Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers — This Startup Wants To Replace Them All

    In August, California passed a law to phase out gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035. Now it’s taking aim at millions of lawn mowers in the Golden State. California, the world’s fourth-biggest economy and home to 39.4 million people, is set to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers within months, in accordance with Assembly Bill 1346, a new law that will phase out small, off-road engines. California’s Air Resources Board, which will direct implementation, notes that a typical le

  • Is the EV charging network failing? One study finds it’s getting worse.

    A JD Power study found that 21% of charging attempts ending in failure, thanks to broken chargers, software problems, vandalism, and payment processing errors.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • My Portfolio in Approaching $1 Million. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Manchester United Stock Slips to Follow Hot Week

    The U.S.-listed shares of Manchester United dropped in early Tuesday trading, giving back last week's gains driven by news of developments in the possible sale of the storied English soccer club. The stock was recently down more than 5%. It rose nearly 12% last week, according to Dow Jones Market Data, its best weekly performance since November and its fifth-best week on record. The Journal reported yesterday that the Glazer family, which owns the club, is [considering a range of bids](https://w

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • In South Florida, an Anti-Cathie Wood Investor Is Quietly Building a Stock Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appears on TV. And in h

  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

    Virgin Galactic (SPCE) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose

  • Investors Stung by Treasuries Rout Brace for Next Fed Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- A swift reassessment of how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year rocked the bond market once again Tuesday. The problem for those burned by the now weeks-long slump is that an even bigger threat looms: the growing belief that rates will stay elevated even after the Fed’s inflation fight is over.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia

  • Elon Musk Suggests WeWork Founder's New Company Is Nonsense

    Tesla's CEO doesn't hide what he thinks of Flow, Adam Neumann's new company. It could be summed up in one word: bull.