Power Tool Accessories Market size to grow by USD 758.76 million from 2022 to 2027; Increase in sales of passenger cars to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the power tool accessories market, and it is expected to grow by USD 758.76 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Increased integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing processes is a key trend promoting the emerging power tool accessories market. Industrial machines, such as compressors, pumps, industrial robots, and power tools, are equipped with IoT technology and the integration of IoT allows industrial machines to transmit data related to critical operating parameters such as temperature, pressure, stress, and health and performance parameters over Internet protocol (IP) to a control room or a device. Hence, such data helps in increasing the efficiency of industrial machinery, reducing its downtime, and increasing its useful life and process safety.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027

Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our power tool accessories market report covers the following areas:

Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in sales of passenger cars is a major driver for the market growth.

Rapid urbanization, better road infrastructure, and consumer preference for new vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and low emissions are the major factors driving the market for automobiles.

Power tools have various applications in the automotive production line and thus, a rise in the sales or production of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for power tools and accessories.

Moreover, the recent recovery from the economic crisis and growth in the economy has boosted the sales of commercial vehicles in the region.

Hence, an increase in consumer preference for fuel efficiency, and low emission will drive the demand for passenger cars, thereby propelling the demand for power tools and accessories.

Major Challenges

The high cost of power tools is the major challenge that may hinder the market growth.

Different power tools are developed for the efficient and easy movement of goods and they are available with various capabilities and features to increase operational convenience.

They are also available with increased usability, accurate controls, and fool-proof technology to eliminate the risks of mishandling high-speed power tools, which increase the cost of power tools.

Thus, several small-scale industries avoid investing in efficient and effective or high-quality power tools due to the high cost of the product along with the high maintenance cost.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Power Tool Accessories Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Type

Geography

The market share growth of the professional segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Professionals are ready to pay a premium price for better quality and more durable accessories because they are used continuously. Also, they are ready to adopt pneumatic and hydraulic power tools, which are generally not preferred by the consumer segment. This is because these tools require high maintenance and additional ancillary equipment. Hence, in the professional segment, a major demand for accessories is expected to arise from pneumatic and hydraulic power tools.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Power Tool Accessories Market, including some of the vendors such as ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, Baker Hughes Co., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co, Festool GmbH, Halliburton Co., Hilti Corp., KKR and Co. Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA corp., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap on Tools Pvt. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Tools4Trade. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Power Tool Accessories Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Atlas Copco AB - The company offers power tools accessories such as circular cutter with bolting solutions, screw feeder, and torque controllers.

Bahco - The company offers impact tools such as Impact sockets, magnetic impact socket, and safety springs for impact sockets.

Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers power tools accessories such as iTrak applications with automated fluids monitoring, automated directional drilling and reservoir navigation, automated tripping optimization, and automated ROP optimization.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist power tool accessories market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the power tool accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power tool accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power tool accessories market vendors

Power Tool Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 758.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, Baker Hughes Co., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co, Festool GmbH, Halliburton Co., Hilti Corp., KKR and Co. Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA corp., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap on Tools Pvt. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Tools4Trade Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

