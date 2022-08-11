U.S. markets closed

Power Tool Batteries Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion with 40% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Power Tool Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog recently. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.91%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global power tool batteries market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the power tool batteries market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tool Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

For insights on the Scope and Value Chain Analysis, Read FREE Sample Report

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in consumer use of power tools." says a senior analyst for the utilities industry at Technavio. The rise in urbanization and increase in the number of persons earning in one family has led to the upsurge in worldwide disposable income. This urbanization rise has led to an increasing number of people knowing about various consumer products and their benefits.  Consumer spending is a substantial economic factor as it generally matches the total consumer confidence in a nation's economy. High consumer confidence indicators naturally relate to higher levels of consumer spending in the economic market.

However, The high cost of power tool battery equipment is one of the factors hindering the power tool battery market growth. Power tools are used for the easy and efficient movement of goods. To increase operational convenience, power tools come with various capabilities and features. However, these features and advanced technology come at a higher cost.  The high cost of consumables, coupled with their high maintenance costs, has caused small-scale industries to sidestep investing in efficient and effective power tools. In addition, high-quality, energy-efficient power tools are very expensive, making them unaffordable for small-scale industries.

Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis is now Available at Technavio, Download Sample Now!

Power Tool Batteries Market Segment Highlights 

  • The power tool battery market share growth in the Li-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Li-ion battery technology gained momentum rapidly owing to the various advantages they offer over other battery technologies in the Li-ion battery segment.

  • Moreover, Li-ion batteries are gaining momentum in various industries such as EV and consumer electronics. Owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow positively in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

  • 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • The US is the key market for the power tool batteries market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

  • The growth of the aerospace and defense industry will facilitate the power tool batteries market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Other key revenue-generating economies of this market are China, Japan, Germany, and the UK.

Know about Detailed Regional Analysis and Segment-based Insights in this PDF Sample Report

Vendor Insights:

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The power tool batteries market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • Companies such as A123 Systems LLC offer a power tool battery of Lithium-ion 48V for regenerative braking and low thermal resistance.

Want to know more about the vendors and their strategic moves, Download Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Power Market in Azerbaijan by End-user and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Captive Power Generation Market in India by End-user and Fuel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power Tool Batteries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Nickel battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A123 Systems LLC

  • 10.4 BYD Company Ltd.

  • 10.5 E One Moli Energy Corp.

  • 10.6 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.7 Makita USA Inc.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 10.11 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Husqvarna Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-tool-batteries-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-95-billion-with-40-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---17-000-technavio-reports-301602677.html

SOURCE Technavio

