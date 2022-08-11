Power Tool Batteries Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion with 40% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Power Tool Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog recently. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.91%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global power tool batteries market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the power tool batteries market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tool Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in consumer use of power tools." says a senior analyst for the utilities industry at Technavio. The rise in urbanization and increase in the number of persons earning in one family has led to the upsurge in worldwide disposable income. This urbanization rise has led to an increasing number of people knowing about various consumer products and their benefits. Consumer spending is a substantial economic factor as it generally matches the total consumer confidence in a nation's economy. High consumer confidence indicators naturally relate to higher levels of consumer spending in the economic market.

However, The high cost of power tool battery equipment is one of the factors hindering the power tool battery market growth. Power tools are used for the easy and efficient movement of goods. To increase operational convenience, power tools come with various capabilities and features. However, these features and advanced technology come at a higher cost. The high cost of consumables, coupled with their high maintenance costs, has caused small-scale industries to sidestep investing in efficient and effective power tools. In addition, high-quality, energy-efficient power tools are very expensive, making them unaffordable for small-scale industries.

Power Tool Batteries Market Segment Highlights

The power tool battery market share growth in the Li-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Li-ion battery technology gained momentum rapidly owing to the various advantages they offer over other battery technologies in the Li-ion battery segment.

Moreover, Li-ion batteries are gaining momentum in various industries such as EV and consumer electronics. Owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow positively in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for the power tool batteries market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The growth of the aerospace and defense industry will facilitate the power tool batteries market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Other key revenue-generating economies of this market are China, Japan, Germany, and the UK.

Vendor Insights:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The power tool batteries market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies such as A123 Systems LLC offer a power tool battery of Lithium-ion 48V for regenerative braking and low thermal resistance.

Power Tool Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

