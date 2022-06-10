Power Tool Gears Market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.1%, during 2022 – 2030 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Germany is estimated to register growth at a robust CAGR during the assessment period. As per the report, the Europe power tool gears market is expected to account for more than 23.5% of the global sales in 2022. The U.S. is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market in the North America power tool gears market through 2030, with total sales in the region accounting for 23% of the global market share in 2022. Increasing production and sales of automotive vehicles in the U.S. is a primary factor facilitating the growth in the market

NEWARK, Del, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to FMI’s analysis report, the global power tool gears market was valued at US$ 5.63 Bn in 2022, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2030, with a strong impact being felt due to the current shutting down of manufacturing industries in emerging markets in the initial period of forecast.



Power tool gears are integral components of equipment such as drilling machines, saws, hammers, and grinding machines. They play an important role in adjusting the speed and torque of aforementioned equipment.

However, in the long run, the requirement of new and advanced power tools amongst woodworking personnel and metal fabricators will push the growth of the power tool gears market through 2030.

Due to the global health emergency caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, and subsequent lockdowns in numerous countries around the world, there is sense of economic instability across the globe, which is anticipated to limit market growth to an extensive level.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7650

Post pandemic, the power tools gears market is set to witness decent growth, on the back of increasing requirement of faster woodworking and metalworking operations to meet the rising demand for wooden and metal fabricated products in the market.

Key Takeaways of Power Tool Gears Market Study

Story continues

Increasing adoption of automation, better productivity, and easier and accurate operations are vital points propelling the demand and usage of power tools, which is subsequently fueling the growth of the power tool gears market.

Power tools can be used for hard materials, which are otherwise strong and difficult to work on with mechanical tools. Also, lack of skilled workforce and wage issues are other driving factors for the increment of the power tool gears market.

Use of spur gears and worm or spiral gears is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

The professional end user type segment is likely to retain its dominance in the market due to the requirement of more gear sets. High adoption of power tools for professional purposes is also driving the segment.

By application, grinding machines are anticipated to progress at a swift pace over the forecast period, with increasing use of sanders and polishers in the market.





“To improve profit margins by increasing production rates and reducing operating costs, effective reduction in workforce is required. As such, many end-use companies are anticipated to increase the usage of power tools over the slated course of time. However, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is nearly shutting down many prominent economies, growth of the power tool gears market will be hindered in the immediate future.”

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-7650

Power Tool Gears Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides thorough study on the competition landscape of the power tool gears market, and new strategies and development activities adopted by established market players and new entrants.

The global power tool gears market is decently fragmented, with various manufacturers offering identical products. Some of the key manufactures in the global power tool gears market are Porite Group, hGears, Zhejiang Oliver manufacturing Gear Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Fore Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. among others.

Prominent market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to manufacture new, strong, and durable products, to improve the quality and assurance of their products, so as to increase their acceptance in the market.

Segments:

By Gear Type:

Bevel Gears

Spiral Gears

Spur Gears

Helical Gears

Hypoid Gears





By Application:

Grinding Machines

Drills

Hammers

Saws

DC Cordless Screw Drivers





By End User:

Professional

DIY (Consumer)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

MEA

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7650

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Global Power Tool Gears Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

3.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

3.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2030

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4. Global Power Tool Gears Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

4.2. Pricing Break-up

5. Global Power Tool Gears Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2030

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7650

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation

Pipes Market Share: The global pipes market reached a valuation of US$ 127.2 Bn in 2021 and is estimated grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, surpassing US$ 225.5 Bn by 2032.

Hammer Mill Market Forecast: Hammer mill market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 1,016 Mn by 2032.

Suspended Ceiling System Market Size: The global suspended ceiling system market share is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion in 2032. Requirement of establishing affordable housing is anticipated to push the demand for suspended ceiling system in future.

Stacker Crane Market Trends: The global stacker crane market size reached a valuation of US$ 976 Mn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022.

Metal Fabrication Robots Market Overview: Metal fabrication robots market is expected to record a CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Dock Fender Market Outlook: The global dock fender market share is projected to reach US$ 964.86 Mn in 2032. Increased import-export activities is anticipated to propel the demand for dock fender during the forecast period.

Caulking Gun Market Demand: As per FMI Analysts, the global caulking gun market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Robot Label Applicators Market Value: Robot label applicators market is expected to record a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Solar Invertor Market Growth: The global solar invertor market is forecast to grow year-on-year by 5.0% in 2022, reaching a valuation of about US$ 11 Bn in 2022.

Construction Anchors Market Outlook: The global construction anchors market os anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a CAGR of 6.0%

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/power-tool-gears-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



