U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.50
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,891.00
    +90.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,012.50
    -23.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.80
    +7.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.80
    +2.31 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.50
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.45 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9826
    +0.0025 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0097 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8230
    +0.0940 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,265.67
    -76.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.68
    -5.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,160.60
    +223.39 (+0.86%)
     

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK to record USD 29.76 Mn growth; high growth expected in the professional end-user segment -- Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power tools accessories market in UK is forecasted to grow by USD 29.76 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by end-user (professional and consumer) and type (drill bits, screwdriver bits, router bits, and others). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025

Key points covered in the power tools accessories market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis of market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio categorizes the power tools accessories market in UK as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components, and the equipment market cover the companies engaged in the manufacturing of electrical cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. The parent market is driven by the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process and the increasing number of smart grid projects.

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for power tools for DIY projects. The rising penetration of social media has encouraged many people to involve in DIY projects to demonstrate their creative skills. In addition, the growing number of home improvement stores and the increasing availability of power tools and accessories have further fueled consumer interest in DIY projects. This growing interest in consumers is encouraging vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of power tools and power tool accessories, which is driving the growth of the market.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the grow of the market. Request a Sample PDF Report

Professional segment to generate maximum revenue in power tools accessories market and is leading end-user segment in the power tools accessories market in UK. The increasing demand for power tools from the automotive and construction industries is driving the growth of the professional end-user segment.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the power tools accessories market. Request Sample Report Now

The power tools accessories market in UK is fragmented. Top vendors hold a significant share of the market. The rest of the market share is held by other China-based and private-label brands. Private-label brands also offer highly customized and technologically advanced power tools at lower prices than those offered by international vendors. The competition in this market is expected to intensify further in the future, with increased product extensions and technological innovations. In addition, the growing sales and distribution networks of several hardware and home improvement retailers and mass merchandisers are encouraging retailers to develop their private-label brands in the power tools accessories category. This is expected to further intensify the competition level in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the power tools accessories market in UK include:

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Festool GmbH

  • Hilti Corp.

  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • Makita USA Inc.

  • MilwaUKee Electric Tool Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Snap-on Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

Power Tools Accessories Market In UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 29.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.27

Regional analysis

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Caterpillar Inc., Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Drill bits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Screwdriver bits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Router bits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Festool GmbH

  • Hilti Corp.

  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • Makita USA Inc.

  • Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Snap-on Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025
Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-tools-accessories-market-in-uk-to-record-usd-29-76-mn-growth-high-growth-expected-in-the-professional-end-user-segment--technavio-301637746.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories