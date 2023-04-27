Power Tools Market size to grow by USD 11.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the power tools market, and it is expected to grow by USD 11.43 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Product innovations in the global power tools market is a key trend. The power tools market has changed significantly during the last two decades as a result of the adoption of cordless power tools, innovative designs, and other technologies. Such innovations have led to the adoption of power tools among many end-user segments, especially the home improvement segment. Power tool market companies have been investing significant capital in developing better-performance power tools and increasing the utility of the existing designs. Download the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Tools Market 2023-2027

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our power tools market report covers the following areas:

Power ToolsMarket 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in global construction and infrastructure development activities is driving the growth of the market.

The construction industry is a major user of power tools, which are used to carry out operations such as drilling, cutting, and grinding.

The growth in construction activities is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global power tools market.

The rising demand for public infrastructure in emerging markets such as Russia, Brazil, China, India, and South Africa also drives market growth.

Major Challenges

A major challenge to the growth of the power tools market is the volatility in the prices of raw materials.

Commodity price volatility can be a major challenge for suppliers and manufacturers because several market players are starting to compete based on price to sell their products.

Power tools production involves the use of steel, copper, rubber, plastic, and other composites. Additionally, the motor inside most electric power tools constitutes magnets that are made of rare earth materials.

The price of neodymium, a rare earth material used for producing magnets for motors, is also highly volatile. Though the risk against price volatility can be hedged by derivative instruments, it will continue to represent a significant challenge for the global power tool market.

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Technology

Geography

The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Some of the variables influencing the growth of the segment include industry-specific requirements, technological advancements, and economic growth. To meet their production needs, manufacturers need effective and dependable power tools. Hence, it is anticipated that the demand for power tools in the industrial sector will increase during the forecast period due to the growing number of construction projects, particularly in developing nations.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Power Tools Market, including ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Group Silverline Ltd., Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Chervon Holdings Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Power Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG - The company offers power tools under the subsidiary Andreas Stihl Pvt. Ltd.

Apex Tool Group LLC - The company offers power tools under the brands Weller, Cleco, and Apex.

Atlas Copco AB - The company offers power tools such as assembly tools and screw feeders.

Power Tools Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist power tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the power tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power tools market vendors

Power Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Group Silverline Ltd., Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Chervon Holdings Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

