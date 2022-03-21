Power Transformers Global Market Trajectory to 2026: Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transformers play a pivotal role in the generation, transmission and distribution (T&D) of electricity. Growth in the global market is steered by rising demand for electricity and the resulting new power projects coupled with expansion of the T&D network. The urgent need to replace and upgrade aging power infrastructure in the developed countries, growing prominence of renewable energy, expansion and interconnection of grid infrastructures, and exponential increase in power consumption in both developed and developing countries requiring efficient management of electricity transmission and distribution represent important factors driving growth

In addition, efficient transformer designs that use amorphous magnetic materials as cores are likely to experience an increasing adoption in the coming years owing to their ability to reduce noise and iron losses, while exhibiting extended service life. Amid positive GDP scenario and rising construction/infrastructure investments as well as utility spending, the future prospects remain highly favorable for power transformers. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of smart cities that require highly capable power transmission networks and the resulting demand for advanced and innovative power transmission systems and solutions.



The global market for Power Transformers estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Power Transformers market. Demand in the oil-immersed distribution transformers segment is driven by advantages such as energy efficiency and longer operating life. Dry-type transformers represent a fast-growing segment because of increasing focus on environmental safety. Demand is set to be driven by increasing replacement of old transformers and installation of new units. Single phase dry-type transformers are expected to witness high growth on account of rising applications in marine, mining, and oil and gas sectors, which have stringent requirements for fire safety and specific voltage.



Select Competitors Featured:

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022

Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region

Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

Microgrids Ease Network Burden

Utilities Bet on Big Data

Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Power Transformers Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

