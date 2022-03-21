U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.92
    +9.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,629.15
    -125.78 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,901.22
    +7.38 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.12
    -8.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.44
    +5.74 (+5.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1540
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,127.53
    -330.39 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.38
    +47.65 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Power Transformers Global Market Trajectory to 2026: Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Transformers play a pivotal role in the generation, transmission and distribution (T&D) of electricity. Growth in the global market is steered by rising demand for electricity and the resulting new power projects coupled with expansion of the T&D network. The urgent need to replace and upgrade aging power infrastructure in the developed countries, growing prominence of renewable energy, expansion and interconnection of grid infrastructures, and exponential increase in power consumption in both developed and developing countries requiring efficient management of electricity transmission and distribution represent important factors driving growth

In addition, efficient transformer designs that use amorphous magnetic materials as cores are likely to experience an increasing adoption in the coming years owing to their ability to reduce noise and iron losses, while exhibiting extended service life. Amid positive GDP scenario and rising construction/infrastructure investments as well as utility spending, the future prospects remain highly favorable for power transformers. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of smart cities that require highly capable power transmission networks and the resulting demand for advanced and innovative power transmission systems and solutions.

The global market for Power Transformers estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Oil Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Power Transformers market. Demand in the oil-immersed distribution transformers segment is driven by advantages such as energy efficiency and longer operating life. Dry-type transformers represent a fast-growing segment because of increasing focus on environmental safety. Demand is set to be driven by increasing replacement of old transformers and installation of new units. Single phase dry-type transformers are expected to witness high growth on account of rising applications in marine, mining, and oil and gas sectors, which have stringent requirements for fire safety and specific voltage.

Select Competitors Featured:

  • ABB Limited

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

  • Bowers Electricals Ltd.

  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

  • DAIHEN Corporation

  • EFACEC Group

  • GE Grid Solutions

  • Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

  • Howard Industries, Inc.

  • Hyosung Heavy Industries

  • Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

  • Imefy Group

  • JSHP Transformer

  • Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

  • KONCAR Group

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Olsun Electrics Corporation

  • Schneider Electric

  • SGB-SMIT

  • Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation

  • Siemens

  • SPX Transformer Solutions

  • TBEA Co., Ltd.

  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

  • Wilson Power Solutions

  • Wilson Transformer

  • Winder Power Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

  • Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

  • Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others

  • Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

  • Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

  • Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022

  • Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region

  • Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

  • Microgrids Ease Network Burden

  • Utilities Bet on Big Data

  • Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

  • Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

  • Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

  • Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

  • Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

  • Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion

  • Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

  • Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

  • Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

  • Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

  • Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

  • Superconductor Based Power Transformers

  • HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

  • Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

  • Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

  • IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

  • Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

  • Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

  • Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers

  • Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

  • Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

  • Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

  • Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

  • Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Power Transformers Market

  • Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9mz0b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-transformers-global-market-trajectory-to-2026-rising-utility-investments-in-power-infrastructure-for-transitioning-to-the-smart-grid-standard-drive-healthy-market-growth-301506678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • A Boeing 737 Crashed in China. It’s Terrible Timing for a Tragic Event.

    While the aircraft wasn't a MAX version of the jet, another accident will add to the perception that Boeing has chronic problems.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • BlackBerry stock rises after RBC upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses BlackBerry stock.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Market strategist: Bearish sentiment forming 'tradable bottom right now'

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks, market sentiment, and recession indicators.