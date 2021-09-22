U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +198.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.80
    +15.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.09 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    -2.83 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    +0.2900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,966.55
    -1,410.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.62
    -20.23 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.42
    +89.44 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Power Transmission & Distribution Sector to Drive the Demand of Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Through 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's latest analysis, the global gas insulated transmission line market is projected to be valued at around US$ 469.5 Mn in 2021, and expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Rapid urbanization, increasing spending on the power generation sector, and infrastructure development are expected to drive sales of gas insulated transmission line over the coming years.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo
Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are highly prevalent in this competitive landscape.

  • In 2017, ABB Power Grids partnered with State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) to build the first of its kind 1,000-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated lines (gas insulated transmission line) laid in the Sutong tunnel to transmit clean energy from West to East China.

  • In 2015, GE completed the acquisition of Alstom Power and Grid Business, targeted to increase its market presence for gas insulated transmission lines across Europe.

Construction project implementation rates, related manufacturing output production rates, and supply chain networks have been disrupted as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Though sales of gas insulated transmission lines dropped in the early phase of the pandemic, the market is likely to rebound dramatically in the years ahead.

Request for sample report of PDF: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21805

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Above ground installation of gas insulated transmission line will dominate the landscape. The segment will account for around 50% share at a growth rate of 4.4% CAGR through 2031.

  • Tier-I manufacturers are focusing on R&D in the field of insulation gas and DC gas insulated transmission lines.

  • By end use, power transmission & distribution accounted for a prominent share of 48% share in 2020, and is expected to rise at 4.7% CAGR through 2031.

  • By application, AC-based transmission lines will lead the market experiencing a growth rate of 4.5%. Extensive use of AC current in the power transmission sector and various end industries will drive segment expansion.

  • ASEAN, Japan, and the U.K are picking up pace in the gas insulated transmission line industry, owing to robust outlook of various end-use industries in these regions.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/21805

"Europe and South East Asia are expected to maintain their dominance. Prices of gas insulated transmission line are anticipated to decrease over the next 7-8 years," says a Persistence market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The gas insulated transmission line market is identified to be significantly consolidated. Some of the key players in the market are Siemens AG, GE Grid Solutions, AZZ Incorporate, ABB, Hitachi ABB, LS Cable & System Ltd., and Beta Engineering.

These players have higher shares in the global market and have longstanding relationships with a number of end users for the supply of gas insulated transmission lines.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21805

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for gas insulated transmission lines. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Persistence market Research's scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of rated voltage, application, installation method, end user, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-transmission--distribution-sector-to-drive-the-demand-of-gas-insulated-transmission-lines-through-2031-301382654.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.6%, to $71.65 a barrel by 1055 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Kwarteng in Parliament; Crisis Hijacks EU Talks: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering all options to address the energy crisis, but people should prepare for longer-term high prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a committee of Parliament.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • Iron Ore Woes Endure as Chinese Steel Demand Faces ‘Last Hurrah’

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rollercoaster ride this year is set to end with a whimper as the contraction in China’s steel industry heralds further declines.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final Victor

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as the Dollar Eases

    Housing starts rise more than expected

  • Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

    Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change.Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The deal comes as Shell, l