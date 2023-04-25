Power transmission lines and towers market size to grow by USD 11,951.5 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power transmission lines and towers market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,951.5 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector, the need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape, and increasing cross-border interconnections. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global power transmission lines and towers market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution networks. Key vendors are opting for traditional strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CTC Global Inc. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACCC Conductor.

Eland Cables Ltd. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as Aerial Bundle Cables and Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as ACS wire, OPGW, and OPPC.

Jyoti Structures Ltd. - The company offers power transmission lines and towers such as OPGW wire.

Arrow Electronics Inc.

Cabcon India Ltd.

Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

KEC International Ltd.

Lamifil NV

MasTec Inc.

Neccon Power and Infra Ltd.

Nexans SA

NV Bekaert SA

Prysmian Spa

Story continues

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (transmission lines and transmission towers), type (HAVC and HVDC), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the transmission lines segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of grid expansion projects, grid interconnections projects between countries, and the significant addition of renewable power generation worldwide. The installation of new transmission lines and the integration of renewable energy are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines in the utility sector

Need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape

Increasing cross-border interconnections

The market is driven by the rapid growth in demand for high-voltage transmission lines. Rising investments in data centers and large communication base stations have increased the demand for power. This has resulted in a surge in the demand for high-voltage transmission lines. Also, the growth of the construction of manufacturing units, retail brands, residential townships, and commercial establishments power sector in developing countries such as India and China has led to the growth of the power sector. This has augmented the demand for high-voltage lines, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trends:

Evolution of smart grids

Expansion of T&D networks driving the demand for transmission towers

Rising number of microgrid networks

Smart grids enable the efficient delivery of sustainable, secure, and economical electricity supply with the help of transmission lines. The adoption of smart grids is increasing with the growing need for the detection and reaction to local changes in power consumption. In addition, the modernization of the utility sector has increased the number of low-carbon polluting technologies, such as renewables, distribution generation, and energy storage for power generation. This is further increasing the adoption of smart grids, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

The need to meet government regulations and industry standards will challenge the growth of the market. Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing various policies regarding the generation and T&D of electricity. These regulations affect the use of electricity and its applications. For instance, with the implementation of the Public Utilities Regulatory Policy Act in the US in 1978, the generation of electricity has been shifting from utilities to industrial firms and non-utility generators (NUGs). NUGs prefer equipment that is suitable for small electricity-generating units, whereas utilities prefer equipment for large electricity-generating units. Such regulations make the generation of electricity less centralized and more complex. This will negatively affect the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this power transmission lines and towers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the power transmission lines and towers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the power transmission lines and towers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the power transmission lines and towers market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of power transmission lines and towers market vendors

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,951.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arrow Electronics Inc., Cabcon India Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CTC Global Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., Neccon Power and Infra Ltd., Nexans SA, NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Skipper Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tratos Cavi S.p.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global power transmission lines and towers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transmission towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 HVDC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

12.5 CTC Global Inc.

12.6 Eland Cables Ltd.

12.7 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

12.8 Jyoti Structures Ltd.

12.9 KEC International Ltd.

12.10 Lamifil NV

12.11 MasTec Inc.

12.12 Neccon Power and Infra Ltd.

12.13 Nexans SA

12.14 NV Bekaert SA

12.15 Skipper Ltd.

12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

12.17 Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

