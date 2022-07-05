U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Powerback Rehabilitation To You Joins Dina’s Care-at-Home Coordination Network

Powerback
·2 min read
Powerback
Powerback

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerback Rehabilitation To You, a national provider of in-home outpatient therapy services, has joined Dina’s digital home care coordination network.

With over 120 locations across the country, Powerback Rehabilitation To You, a part of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Powerback Rehabilitation, will leverage Dina’s technology to simplify the referral and care coordination process with its hospital, health plan, skilled nursing facility, and other referral partners.

Dina’s digital community includes leading providers of care-at-home services including home health care, non-medical home care, durable medical equipment, physician house call services, and community-based organizations that address social determinants of health. The technology simplifies workflows by connecting to all levels of care on one platform.

“Our partnership with Dina makes it easier for our partner organizations to activate home-based therapy services for their patients, members, and clients,” said Deb Haugh, Vice President-Operations and Strategy for Powerback Rehabilitation To You. “Our goal is to make it safe, easy, and convenient to deliver services to people in the comfort of their own homes.”

Robby Coury, Dina’s Network Development Manager, said, “As healthcare continues its shift towards home-centered care, the consumer demand for more services to be delivered in the home continues to rise. We’re delighted to support Powerback Rehabilitation To You and their patients on their journey to wellness.”

About Powerback Rehabilitation
Powerback Rehabilitation, one of the largest and strongest rehabilitation organizations in the country, is a leading provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and wellness services, primarily for the older adult population. Powerback Rehabilitation partners with skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs, and outpatient clinics to provide comprehensive therapy services. Powerback delivers an empowered approach to achieving full potential by providing integrated and individualized solutions. It’s patient-centered care that provides a sustainable way of feeling better, moving better, and living better, all designed to get patients back home or to their prior level of functioning as quickly as possible. Powerback Rehabilitation To You is a service extension that provides outpatient rehabilitation therapy services in patients' homes or communities. For more information, visit http://www.powerbackrehab.com.

About Dina
Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are a care-at-home platform and network that supports hospitals and health systems, ACOs, and health plans as they transition to home-centered care. Our technology is used to efficiently transition people home or to another post-acute setting after a hospitalization; activate medical and non-medical in-home services; remotely monitor people between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and inform care plans. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Manns
Powerback
484-574-7977
amanda.manns@powerbackrehab.com


