Powerball $1.4 billion jackpot made an Iowa resident a multi millionaire

The Powerball jackpot for the October 7 drawing was estimated at $1.4 billion. No one won the grand prize, but there were multiple million-dollar winners, including one in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Lottery, an unknown player won $2 million after matching all five white balls. The person initially won $1 million, but since they bought the Power Play, their winnings multiplied by two.

The million dollar ticket was purchased at Casey's on 403 Stephans St. in Tiffin. It came within one number of winning Saturday night's $1.4 billion jackpot.

The Iowa Lottery confirmed that the winner in Iowa is one of the two lucky winners nationwide of the $2 million prize. The other was in Maine.

The winning numbers for Saturday's lottery were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball number was 19. Unfortunately, no one was able to match all six numbers to win the jackpot. As a result, the prize money has increased to an estimated $1.55 billion annuity or a lump-sum of $679.8 million for the upcoming Monday's drawing.

Casey's, the store that sold the winning ticket, will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million winning ticket.

The Iowa winner from Saturday night's drawing has yet to claim their prize.

Prizes over $2 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, which is open Monday through Friday. The lottery said that prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 180 days.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa resident wins $2 million from billion dollar Powerball jackpot