Powerball bonanza: More than 150 winners claim nearly $20 million in lower-tier prizes

Although a California resident was the sole winner of the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, at more than 150 players in around the U.S. won between $50,000 and $2 million by getting the majority of the numbers right.

Two players won $2 million from Powerball before taxes - one in Pennsylvania and one in Arizona - by doubling their prize package by adding the Power Play.

The ticket won $2 million by matching five white balls, 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64, with Power Play option.

In addition, seven players matched the first five numbers in the October 11 drawing to win a $1,000,000 prize. Those new, pre-tax millionaires are from:

California (2)

Florida (2)

New York (1)

Oklahoma (1)

Virginia (1)

On top of that, another 24 tickets won Powerball players $100,000 when they matched four of the first five numbers and added the Power Play option.

And finally, 121 Powerball players scored $50,000 Wednesday night by getting four of the first five numbers without the Power Play option.

The single ticket sold in California won the ultimate prize of $1.76 billion ($774.1 million cash), making it the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $1.73 billion jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

