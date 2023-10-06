Powerball dreams: What can $1.4 billion buy me? Jeff Bezos' yacht, a fighter jet and more.

What could you buy with $1.4 billion? That's the question everyone wants the chance to answer when Powerball draws its jackpot numbers on Saturday night.

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $1.4 billion after no one matched all six Powerball numbers and red Powerball 1 on Wednesday night. That jackpot is the third-largest in Powerball history and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots. The cash value is $643.7 million if the winner chooses a cash lump sum, before taxes. Saturday's drawing will be 34th in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The last jackpot, worth $1.08 billion, was won in California.

Even though financial advisors would never recommend blowing it all in one shot, for fun, let's look at some things we could buy if we won.

What financial advisors really would say if you won the Powerball jackpot

It's fun to fantasize about what you could do with the $1.4 billion jackpot, but for good measure, we have to tell you what financial advisors would really tell you to do.

Don’t tell anyone! "The first thing is to make copies of the winning ticket and put them all in a safe deposit box," said Chris Carter, financial advisor and portfolio manager at Kornitzer Capital Management. He also suggests jackpot winners take six months off before cashing the ticket to carefully select a team of specialty advisors (legal, accounting/tax and investment) to build an effective game plan. Assemble a team of trusted specialty advisors to help "with the basics, making sure they have a current will, healthcare proxy (power of attorney, or POA), durable POA and an irrevocable trust," said Tully McCoy, president and chief executive at Great Plains Trust. They'll also advise you on the pluses and minuses of taking the jackpot in one lump sum or as in installment payments and go over the tax ramifications of each.

For a more detailed look at what to expect and to do if you win, read what financial and tax experts have to say here.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

