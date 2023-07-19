Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The Powerball lottery set a record in November 2022, with a drawing worth $2.04 billion. It got over a third of the way there in February before a player in Washington state won the $754.6 million jackpot. It was the sixth-highest Powerball amount ever.
On July 19, the Powerball hit $1 billion -- the third-largest total ever.
I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
While $1 billion is a nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly change depending on where the lucky winner resides.
Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies state by state.
According to the Powerball website, a jackpot winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.
First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37%.
On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the jackpot.
Best States To Win Powerball
There are eight states that do not tax Powerball winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.
Discover: 6 Steps To Take To Become a Millionaire by 30
See: 10 Richest Families in the World
1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming
If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.
I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
2. North Dakota
State tax: 2.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $631,111,350
State taxes: $966,667
Annual payments: $20,070,378
Total net payout: $602,111,340
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $14,987,200
Total net payout: $310,633,845
3. Pennsylvania
State tax: 3.07%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $1,023,333
Annual payments: $20,013,712
Total net payout: $600,411,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $15,865,760
Total net payout: $309,755,285
4. Indiana
State tax: 3.15%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $1,050,000
Annual payments: $19,987,045
Total net payout: $599,611,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $16,279,200
Total net payout: $309,341,845
5. Ohio
State tax: 3.99%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $1,330,000
Annual payments: $19,707,045
Total net payout: $591,211,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $20,620,320
Total net payout: $305,000,725
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn
Worst States To Win Powerball
The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.
5. Maryland
State tax: 8.95%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $2,983,333
Annual payments: $18,053,712
Total net payout: $541,611,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $46,253,600
Total net payout: $279,367,445
4. Minnesota
State tax: 9.85%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $3,283,334
Annual payments: $17,753,712
Total net payout: $532,611,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $50,904,800
Total net payout: $274,716,245
The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs
3. Oregon
State tax: 9.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $3,300,000
Annual payments: $17,737,045
Total net payout: $532,111,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $51,163,200
Total net payout: $274,457,845
2. New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
State/District tax: 10.75%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $3,583,334
Annual payments: $17,453,712
Total net payout: $523,611,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $55,556,000
Total net payout: $270,065,045
1. New York
State tax: 10.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045
State taxes: $3,633,333
Annual payments: $17,403,712
Total net payout: $522,111,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045
State taxes: $56,331,200
Total net payout: $269,289,845
More From GOBankingRates
5 Places To Live in Europe That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
(These numbers are based on a $1 billion jackpot.)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners