Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

CatLane / Getty Images

The Powerball lottery set a record in November 2022, with a drawing worth $2.04 billion. It got over a third of the way there in February before a player in Washington state won the $754.6 million jackpot. It was the sixth-highest Powerball amount ever.

On July 19, the Powerball hit $1 billion -- the third-largest total ever.

I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

While $1 billion is a nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly change depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies state by state.

According to the Powerball website, a jackpot winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37%.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the jackpot.

Best States To Win Powerball

There are eight states that do not tax Powerball winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

Discover: 6 Steps To Take To Become a Millionaire by 30

See: 10 Richest Families in the World

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

powerofforever / Getty Images

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $631,111,350

State taxes: $966,667

Annual payments: $20,070,378

Total net payout: $602,111,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $14,987,200

Total net payout: $310,633,845

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $1,023,333

Annual payments: $20,013,712

Total net payout: $600,411,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $15,865,760

Total net payout: $309,755,285

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.15%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $1,050,000

Annual payments: $19,987,045

Total net payout: $599,611,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $16,279,200

Total net payout: $309,341,845

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $1,330,000

Annual payments: $19,707,045

Total net payout: $591,211,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $20,620,320

Total net payout: $305,000,725

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Worst States To Win Powerball

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $2,983,333

Annual payments: $18,053,712

Total net payout: $541,611,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $46,253,600

Total net payout: $279,367,445

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $3,283,334

Annual payments: $17,753,712

Total net payout: $532,611,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $50,904,800

Total net payout: $274,716,245

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs

GarysFRP / iStock.com

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $3,300,000

Annual payments: $17,737,045

Total net payout: $532,111,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $51,163,200

Total net payout: $274,457,845

©Shutterstock.com

2. New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $3,583,334

Annual payments: $17,453,712

Total net payout: $523,611,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $55,556,000

Total net payout: $270,065,045

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $21,037,045

State taxes: $3,633,333

Annual payments: $17,403,712

Total net payout: $522,111,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $325,621,045

State taxes: $56,331,200

Total net payout: $269,289,845

More From GOBankingRates

(These numbers are based on a $1 billion jackpot.)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners