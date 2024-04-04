Powerball jackpot up to eye-watering $1.23B, but 2 KY players hold big winning tickets

Two winning Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing — each worth $50,000 — were sold in Kentucky, including one at an Owensboro retailer, the Kentucky Lottery announced Thursday.

One ticket sold online, while the other was purchased at the FiveStar convenience store located at 3100 West Parrish Ave. in Owensboro.

Each ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball, which translates to a $50,000 win. As a reminder, to win a prize playing the Powerball, you don’t have to match the white ball numbers in any particular order.

The winning numbers for the April 3 Powerball drawing are 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball 15.

What should I do if I’m a Powerball winner?

The Kentucky Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a secure location. Players who bought their winning ticket online at kylottery.com should look for an email from the agency in their inboxes.

Next, winners will need to claim their prize in person at Kentucky Lottery headquarters located at 1011 West Main St. in Louisville. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

No one won the jackpot for the April 3 Powerball drawing, meaning it has grown to $1.23 billion, with a cash prize of $595 million. The jackpot for the next Powerball draw, set to take place at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Saturday, would be the fourth largest in the game’s history and the eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Within the last week, two other winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Kentucky at stores in Washington and Perry counties. In fiscal year 2023, the state lottery sold more than $1.8 billion in tickets sales across all games, including online offerings, the Herald-Leader recently reported.

Do you or a loved one have a gambling problem? Help is available. Call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.