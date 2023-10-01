Powerball jackpot grows as no winners were drawn Saturday. When is the next drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is set to top $1 billion as Saturday night's drawing failed to produce a winner.

If there is a winner, Monday's estimated $1.04 billion dollar prize would be the fourth-highest ever and it wouldn't have to climb much farther to reach the top three.

While there was no big winner, there are some people across the country who woke up Sunday significantly richer than the day before.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all five numbers drawn as well as the Powerball number. The next drawing for the Powerball Lottery is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Powerball winning numbers: 9/30/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and the Powerball was 22. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday's drawing.

Two people, in Indiana and North Carolina, matched all five numbers with the Power Play but without the Powerball for a ticket worth $2 million. Powerplay is a multiplier that is randomly selected before the drawing.

Tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania that matched all five numbers for a prize worth $1 million.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.080 Billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $754.6 Million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 Million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California. $687.8 Million, Oct. 27, 2018: Won in Iowa and New York. $632.6 Million, Jan. 5, 2022: Won in California and Wisconsin

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are long. Players have a one in 292,201,338 shot at winning the grand prize, a one in 11,688,053.52 shot at winning the $1 million prize, and a one in 24.87 chance of winning any prize.

