Powerball jackpot heats up, lottery crosses $1 billion: When is the next drawing?

It may be April 1, but this isn't a joke: The Powerball jackpot has officially reached $1 billion ahead of the Monday night drawing, a grand prize that has been steadily growing for months.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1 billion with a cash value of $483.8 million after there were no winners from Saturday's drawing. It is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

No one has won the Powerball since Jan. 1, when a player in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in November 2022, when a single winner in California walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

The Mega Millions lottery was won on March 26, when a lucky player in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win $1.13 billion.

Ready to try your luck? Here's what to know about the upcoming $1 billion Powerball drawing on Monday, April 1.

How do you play Powerball? A beginner's guide to Powerball rules and potential prizes.

When are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Monday, April 1.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Saturday, March 30 drawing were 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52. The red Powerball was 23 and the Power Play was 3X.

While there were no jackpot or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner Saturday, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

What is the Power Play?

The Power Play is a feature that can be played for $1 more. It is randomly selected before each drawing and can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The Match 5 with Power Play prize is always worth $2 million, Powerball says.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $1 billion: Current jackpot

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

