Powerball jackpot hits $1.09 billion. What to know for Wednesday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot has risen to a whopping $1.09 billion after there was no jackpot winner in Monday's drawing. The lottery prize is Powerball’s fourth-largest jackpot ever.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since New Year's Day when one winning ticket in Michigan matched all the numbers for an $842.4 million prize.

Here's what to know about the Wednesday, April 3, Powerball drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the April 1 drawing, and there were no $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners. However, tickets in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia did win the Match 5 $1 million prize.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1.09 million with a cash option of $527.3 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is Wednesday, April 3.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Who won the last Powerball jackpot?

A ticketholder in Michigan won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $842.4 million, on Jan. 1.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

