The Powerball jackpot now at $685 million: When is the next drawing?

The Powerball lottery's jackpot has grown to a staggering $685 million, stirring up excitement ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday.

With so much money at stake, the tension is high, and the anticipation is palpable as people hope to win big and change their lives forever.

The Powerball drawing on Dec. 25 did not produce any winners. With the jackpot now at $685 million, a lucky winner stands to take home a one-time payment of $344.7 million.

The jackpot has been consistently growing since October, when a fortunate player in California secured the second-largest prize in the game's history by winning $1.76 billion.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Repeat that again? Powerball's winning numbers have some players seeing a double opportunity

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Monday, Dec. 25 drawing were 05, 12, 20, 24 and 29. The red Powerball was 04 and the Power Play was 2X.

Although there were no jackpot winners, there were two $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners from Colorado and Georgia. There were three winners of the $1 million Match 5 from California, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Dec. 27, 2023 is an estimated $685 million.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.76 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

