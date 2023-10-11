Powerball Jackpot: What Are the Odds of Winning Any Amount of Money by Playing the Lottery?

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot, known for its astronomical prizes and life-changing potential, continues to capture the imagination of hopeful ticket holders. As millions participate in this game for the chance to win big, one question looms large: What are the odds of winning any amount of money by playing the Powerball lottery?

See: 18 Legitimate Games and Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

Find: 6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Powerball.com reported that the latest Powerball jackpot has topped $1.73 billion. With an estimated cash prize of $756.6 million, it’s no wonder this lottery game has become so popular.

Understanding the Powerball Prize Structure

Before diving into the odds, it’s essential to grasp the Powerball prize structure. The game consists of a set of numbers that determine winners across multiple tiers. USA Today explained that these numbers include the main set of white balls, typically numbered from 1 to 69, and the Powerball, which is drawn from a separate set of red balls numbered from 1 to 26.

The jackpot is the grand prize that goes to the player who matches all the white and red balls. However, there are several other prize tiers for players who match fewer numbers, offering various cash rewards starting at $4.

The Odds of Winning Something in the Powerball

The Powerball offers players a glimmer of hope beyond the elusive jackpot. You might wonder how the odds of winning something, even if it’s not the grand prize, stack up. To win any Powerball prize, you need to match at least the Powerball number itself. The odds of correctly matching only the Powerball are approximately 1 in 38, which gives you a decent chance at claiming a modest reward of $4.

As you move up the prize tiers, the odds become progressively slimmer. Matching the Powerball and one white ball grants you higher odds but still modest ones, usually around 1 in 92. This combination secures a prize of $4, but again, the potential for more significant winnings lies in matching more white balls.

Story continues

Also: 8 Passive Income Streams That Aren’t Worth It

When it comes to matching two white balls and the Powerball, your odds become even narrower, at approximately 1 in 701. The prize for beating these odds is $7. Matching more white balls or additional Powerball numbers significantly reduces the odds of winning but offers the prospect of larger rewards. However, it’s important to remember that hitting the jackpot is an exceedingly rare occurrence. The odds of hitting the jackpot, meaning you match all five white balls plus the Powerball itself, is 1 in 292,201,338. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

MSN.com stated that if there’s a big winner this Wednesday night, they would have the choice of a prize worth $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment of $756.6 million paid out with one immediate payment then in 29 annual installments that increase 5% by year. Both payouts are before taxes. Additionally, the amount you’ll actually get to take home after taxes varies by which state you reside in, with some states withholding state taxes and others not.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Powerball Jackpot: What Are the Odds of Winning Any Amount of Money by Playing the Lottery?