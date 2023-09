Powerball jackpot reaches $461 million. See winning numbers for Sept. 6.

No winning ticket drawn Monday means the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $461 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If someone wins Wednesday night and chooses the cash option, they will go home with $223.5 million.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Sept. 6.

Powerball winning numbers for Sept. 6

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 9, 14, 20, 23, 63, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3X.

Lottery winners: 'We started celebrating': 70-year-old woman wins $452,886 from Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game

Did anyone win last night?

To be determined.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $461 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9 million.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an extra $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

The 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. The game's "Match 5" prize for the second tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

Story continues

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Recent lotto winner: Man wins $500k from scratch-off game, immediately starts handing out $100 bills

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $1 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See winning numbers for Sept. 6 Powerball drawing