Powerball jackpot soars to $1.4 billion after no lucky winners

It's anyone's game!

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.4 billion after no lucky winners were chosen at Wednesday night's drawing.

For the Oct. 4 drawing, the lucky numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and a red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was also 2X.

Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were seven tickets sold that matched all five of the white ball numbers. The owners of those tickets received a cool $1 million each.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, and it will be the 34th drawing in the jackpot run, as well as the first time that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated over a billion dollars in prize money.

If a player wins this jackpot, which ranks as the third largest in the Powerball and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, then they have the option to choose between an annuitized prize that's worth an estimated $1.4 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $643.7 million. Both of these options are before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball was in July when a person bought a ticket in California that hit the $1.08 billion jackpot.

California is also the site of the largest Powerball jackpot ever. In November 2022, someone won the $2.04 billion jackpot, which was the largest amount of prize money the Powerball has ever generated.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com