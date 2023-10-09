Powerball jackpot winners can collect the $1.5 billion anonymously in these states

If someone in one of 17 states wins the jackpot in Monday's Powerball drawing, there is a possibility that person's identity will never be known.

Laws in some states allow lottery winners to collect national lottery prizes like Powerball and Mega Millions anonymously, meaning that we may never know who wins the estimated $1.55 billion dollar jackpot.

In 2022, the winners of a Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois remained anonymous under state law, with the Illinois Lottery describing them as, “two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and they stayed true to that word," in a press release.

Here are the places where winners can anonymously claim lottery prizes, and the requirements for them.

Where winners can claim the Powerball jackpot anonymously

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

If the right six numbers are pulled Monday night, the jackpot as it stands would land as the third largest win of all time.

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Won in Iowa and New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Won in California and Wisconsin

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are long. Players have a one in 292,201,338 shot at winning the grand prize, a one in 11,688,053.52 shot at winning the $1 million prize and a one in 24.87 chance of winning any prize.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Players must match five white balls numbered one through 69 and one of 26 red powerballs to win the jackpot.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

