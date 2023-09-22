Powerball jackpot winners can collect anonymously in certain states. Here's where

If someone wins the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, there is a possibility that person's identity will never be known.

Laws in 18 states allow lottery winners to collect prizes anonymously, meaning that we may never know who wins the estimated $750 million dollar jackpot.

In 2022, the winners of a Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois remained anonymous under state law, with the Illinois Lottery describing them as, “two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and they stayed true to that word," in a press release.

Here are the places where winners can anonymously claim lottery prizes, and the requirements for them.

More: $70M Powerball winner, who was forced to reveal her identity, is now a fierce advocate for anonymity

Where winners can claim the Powerball jackpot anonymously

Lotto regret: Dream homes, vacations and bills: Where have past lottery winners spent their money?

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

If the right six numbers are pulled Saturday night, the jackpot would land as the eighth largest win of all time.

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.080 Billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $754.6 Million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 Million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California. $687.8 Million, Oct. 27, 2018: Won in Iowa and New York. $632.6 Million, Jan. 5, 2022: Won in California and Wisconsin

Story continues

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are long. Players have a one in 292,201,338 shot at winning the grand prize, a one in 11,688,053.52 shot at winning the $1 million prize and a one in 24.87 chance of winning any prize.

Powerball numbers you need to know: These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Players must match five white balls numbered one through 69 and one of 26 red powerballs to win the jackpot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winners can remain anonymous in these 18 states