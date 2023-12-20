Powerball lottery jackpot nearing $600 million: When is the next drawing?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no winners from Monday's drawing, now worth nearly $600 million before the next drawing on Wednesday.

There were no winners from the Monday, Dec. 18 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $572 million with a cash prize of $286.7 million.

The jackpot has been steadily climbing since it was last won in October, when a single player in California won the $1.76 billion prize, the second largest in the game's history.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Monday, Dec. 11 drawing were 5, 8, 19, 34 and 39. The red Powerball was 26 and the Power Play was 3X.

In addition to no jackpot winners on Monday, there were also no $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners. The lottery reported $1 million Match 5 winners in North Carolina and New York.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.76 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $768.4 million from one winning ticket in Wisconsin in March 2019

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

